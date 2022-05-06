Doctor Strange 2's America Chavez and Scarlet Witch Coming to Disney Parks

✖

With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the horizon, two characters from the film are set to make their debut as Disney cast members at the Avengers campus in Disney parks. They join Dr. Stephen Strange himself, who has gone viral when park visitors noticed that the cast member signing autographs is keeping in character, signing with shaky handwriting (since Strange's car accident damaged his fingers). In the case of America Chavez in particular, the character's design is somewhat casual, and they may want to add something to her look to make sure fans know they're dealing with a cast member.

The announcement comes from Mouse Info. Unfortunately, other than the fact that the characters will exist, they have no specific details. There are a number of other characters rumored to be making appearances in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it isn't quite clear whether we might get a few more cast members once the movie is out and the spoilers are not being protected any longer.

"Relatively recent additions to the Marvel Universe like America Chavez, Kamala Khan and Miles Morales have become deeply important to a section of fandom that sees a lot of themselves in them," Chavez's co-creator Joe Casey recently told ComicBook. "And, to me, the ways in which they identify with them really seems to transcend the comics they've appeared in. Because we're finally at a point -- long overdue, in my opinion -- where our fictions are reflecting our reality in a more accurate way. And unlike the Marvel Universe that was depicted in the comics of the early 1960's, our reality is obviously multi-cultural."

You can read the film's official synopsis below.

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called "the Multiverse."

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.