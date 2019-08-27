How to Get Half-Off Domino’s Pizza Through Sunday

Summer’s winding down and leading into Labor Day weekend — the unofficial end to summer — Domino’s is gearing up for one of their biggest offerings of the year. From now through September 1st, pizza fiends can get half-off most pizzas on the menu. That’s right, between now and Sunday, you get an automatic 50 percent off just for wanting a piping hot pizza pie.

There’s really only one catch: all pizzas have to be ordered through the Domino’s website or mobile app. The deal isn’t available with phone or takeout orders and it can’t be used with any other offers, something standard with deals like…but you already know that.

“It’s back-to-school season, which means there is a lot to do in a short amount of time,” Domino’s spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre said in a press release. “Between buying school supplies, clothes and dealing with schedule changes, there is little time for much else, but Domino’s wanted to make one thing easy: planning dinner. Not only is pizza night perfect for those busy days, but now, it’s also half off when you order online.”

It should be noted the half-off deal is only valid for pizzas as well. If you were looking to get breadsticks, wings, or some other Domino’s offering, you’ll be out of luck. But if you’re getting a steal on pizzas, that means you have that much more money for hot wings anyway.

What's your go-to pie from Domino's?