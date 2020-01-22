Doritos Super Bowl Ad Featuring Sam Elliot Reciting Old Town Road Released

Doritos is taking its house to the Old Town Road next Sunday, spending the big dollars for an ad which will play during the Super Bowl, and releasing promos for their promo in advance. On Super Bowl Sunday, as the Chiefs square off with the Packers, the commercials will be the best part for those whose favorite teams are on the golf course at this point in the post season. Doritos looks to be satisfying those fans, bringing in talented actor Sam Elliot for a new ad which uses the lyrics to Lil Nas X‘s top of the charts, record breaking “Old Town Road” song in dramatic fashion.

In the ad, Elliott, who recently starred in A Star is Born and broke hearts with one simple reverse of a truck, walks into a western bar in dramatic fashion. Of course, he’s got the horses in the back, horse stock is attached. You know the rest, black hat and boots, yup. However, the actor actually shows off his skill by making the song’s lyrics strike fear into the other characters’ hearts. Surely, when this all comes together next Sunday, it will be a funny play on the popular song with such a talented actor.

Check out the promo of the Doritos Super Bowl promo below!

It does not end there. No, no it does not.

Sam Elliott is not the only one who rode his horse into town. Lil Nas X is gearing up to come face to face with the intense cowboy in this old western town. The bass is thomping through the floor and things are heating up!

Check out the continuation of the Doritos ad below.

How will this end? Is there a new flavor of Doritos on the way? Is Lil Nas X going to present Sam Elliott with a bag of Cool Ranch chips so they can head to a cool ranch and share them? Will Django show up and put an end to all of the madness?

The full Doritos ads will air on Sunday, February 2 during Super Bowl LIV. It is hardly the only commercial that is going to air during the big game, with a slew of movie trailers or other funny promos for products expected to come on that Sunday. Which one are you most looking forward to? Share your thoughts in the comment section or go send them all my way on Instagram and Twitter!