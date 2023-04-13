Drake Bell Found Alive After Being Reported Missing by Police

Actor Drake Bell has been found alive, just hours after being reported missing by Florida police. It was reported by police early Thursday morning that Bell was considered "missing and endangered" around the area of Daytona Beach, Florida; the actor had been last seen driving a 2022 grey BMW near a local high school on Wednesday night. Bell had been seen in photographers from earlier in the week, enjoying a SeaWorld outing in Orlando with his family.

An update from the Daytona Beach Police Department on Thursday afternoon now reveals that "We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe." No further details about the incident are being reported at this time.

Bell has faced numerous legal issues since his days as a child star – including multiple DUI arrests and convictions in 2010 and 2015 in Glendale and San Diego California (respectively). In 2021, he faced charges in Cleveland, Ohio, related to "attempted endangering [of] children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles," stemming from a 2017 incident allegedly involving a 15-year-old girl. Bell was ultimately sentenced to 200 hours of community service. In 2020, Bell was also accused of abusive behavior by a former girlfriend – allegations he denied.

This is all to say: Drak Bell's sudden "disappearance" naturally set off a laundry list of concerns for family, friends, and fans regarding what the reason was, and what the outcome of the situation would be. While the former question has yet to be answered, we can rest easy that the latter one was resolved with the actor safe and sound.

While still well-known as a Nickelodeon child star from shows like The Amanda Show (with Amanda Bynes) and Drake & Josh (alongside actor Josh Peck), Drake Bell has gone on to do more extensive things with his acting career – most notably as a voice actor for Spider-Man in Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man animated series and Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, as well as several Marvel and/or Disney video games. He has also tried his hand at a musical career.

You can see the original Facebook post form the Daytona Beach Police Department, below: