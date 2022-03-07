Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Jelly Beans Are Back

If you’re a fan of iced coffee and jellybeans, then get ready to rejoice. Dunkin’ has teamed up with Frankford Candy for the return of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans. The flavor was a fan-favorite last year and sold out fast, but they’re back for Easter 2022 and this time, they’ll be available nationwide so even more candy and coffee fans can enjoy the sweet treat.

“Dunkin’ fans spoke, and we listened,” director of business development at Frankford Candy Molly Jacobson said. “The Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans were only available in test quantities in 2021, but after selling out quickly, we knew we not only had to bring them back but expand their retail availability this year. These jellybeans are a Dunkin’ lover’s dream and a sweet addition to any Easter basket or spread.”

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans come in a 13-ounce bag at a suggested retail price of $3.99. Each bag features an assortment of six flavors inspired by Dunkin’s popular iced coffees — French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Butter Pecan, Toasted Coconut, and Hazelnut. They’re available at various retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Five Below, Rite Aid, and Big Lots. They’re also available online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

“Last year, we saw an incredible response to our Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans,” vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’ Brian Gilbert said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Frankford Candy again to bring America’s beloved iced coffee flavors to jellybean form this Easter season and for even more Dunkin’ fans to enjoy the experience of this sweet treat.”

As was noted previously, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans are available now nationwide for a limited time.

Will you be checking out these jellybeans? What is your favorite Easter candy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!