Elon Musk Announces Tesla's Plans to Build Humanoid Robots

During "Tesla AI Day" yesterday, the Elon Musk-owned company made another bold proclamation for the future when it announced that they were working on a Tesla Bot, described as being created to complete "dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks." According to a report from IGN, Musk teased the Bot's capabilities revealing it can move at 5 MPH, carry 45 pounds, and "Deadlift" 150 pounds. The 5' 8" robot weighs 125 pounds, at least in theory, as Wired reports that version that appeared on stage was "a person in a tight white suit, their head encased in black" and not an actual robot. Twitter had a field day.

The reveal of the Tesla Bot quickly prompted mockery, as if any other outcome was to be expected, drawing comparisons to many of the famous killer robots throughout fiction with others pointing out the inconsistencies that Tesla's self-driving cars have had publicly. Even The Mitchells vs the Machines producer Christopher Miller was quick to point out the similarity between the Tesla Bot and the titular "Machines" from the hit Netflix animated movie. We've collected some of the funniest responses to the reveal below.

Tesla's official press release on the matter describes it as follows: "Develop the next generation of automation, including a general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring. We’re seeking mechanical, electrical, controls and software engineers to help us leverage our AI expertise beyond our vehicle fleet."

Though the Terminator timeline has changed quite a bit thanks to reboots and sequels, Judgement Day has largely been scheduled for August 29.