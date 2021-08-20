Elon Musk Announces Tesla's Plans to Build Humanoid Robots
During "Tesla AI Day" yesterday, the Elon Musk-owned company made another bold proclamation for the future when it announced that they were working on a Tesla Bot, described as being created to complete "dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks." According to a report from IGN, Musk teased the Bot's capabilities revealing it can move at 5 MPH, carry 45 pounds, and "Deadlift" 150 pounds. The 5' 8" robot weighs 125 pounds, at least in theory, as Wired reports that version that appeared on stage was "a person in a tight white suit, their head encased in black" and not an actual robot. Twitter had a field day.
The reveal of the Tesla Bot quickly prompted mockery, as if any other outcome was to be expected, drawing comparisons to many of the famous killer robots throughout fiction with others pointing out the inconsistencies that Tesla's self-driving cars have had publicly. Even The Mitchells vs the Machines producer Christopher Miller was quick to point out the similarity between the Tesla Bot and the titular "Machines" from the hit Netflix animated movie. We've collected some of the funniest responses to the reveal below.
Tesla's official press release on the matter describes it as follows: "Develop the next generation of automation, including a general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring. We’re seeking mechanical, electrical, controls and software engineers to help us leverage our AI expertise beyond our vehicle fleet."
Though the Terminator timeline has changed quite a bit thanks to reboots and sequels, Judgement Day has largely been scheduled for August 29.
Skynet became self aware...
And I know what you’re thinking
“And I know what you’re thinking: ‘are they gonna turn evil?’” https://t.co/Pjd7nRQ2Ix pic.twitter.com/MnhHFzb0FR— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) August 20, 2021
Where's Will Smith
This reminds me of the movie I robot from 2004 pic.twitter.com/8Xp7xlFLB3— N a t 🌙 (@_nataniiel) August 20, 2021
"You stay over there."
Me seeing the first Tesla Bot in public #TeslaAIDay pic.twitter.com/OVUaUMKFfW— JOΞL (TheTVA.eth) (@AgeOfJoeltron) August 20, 2021
"Have you heard of the slurpee of 7/11"
My Tesla bot going to 7/11 to grab me a slurpee pic.twitter.com/Oc6ym0bDn2— ⚡️StarBoy⚡️ (@jacintotoobeast) August 20, 2021
Hold up
When my Tesla Bot connects automatically to my girlfriends wifi pic.twitter.com/loNthCqkVN— Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) August 20, 2021
Living tissue over metal endoskeleton
“Just announced, the new Tesla Bot”
Oh bitch u mean the terminator? pic.twitter.com/0wNzLj2RZA— Alessandro (@alessandro_r23) August 20, 2021
Square meets Tesla Bot
Me after the Tesla bot at my local store starts saying: “pay or be terminated immediately ” pic.twitter.com/IdooYjgxiS— Haakon (@hakkaman00) August 20, 2021
Can it be taught to take a life...?
when the Tesla bot is recharging so there’s no one to kill the bug in my apartment pic.twitter.com/0NgGyK1abG— Knyck Sutherland (@KnyckSutherland) August 20, 2021