Starbase: Elon Musk Says He's Starting His Own City in Texas
First, it was getting to Mars in just a few years. Now, Elon Musk wants a city to call his own. Until he's able to terraform the Martian planet himself, Musk says he'll resign himself to creating his very own town in Texas. Tuesday afternoon, the eccentric entrepreneur revealed on Twitter that he plans on calling his city Starbase, a nod to his futuristic portfolio with every project he touches.
Creating the city of Starbase, Texas— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021
After announcing his intentions through the micro-blogging platform, Musk then tweeted "From thence to Mars, and hence the Stars," with no further explanation. This has led some to believe that he plans on expanding on SpaceX's current presence in the unincorporated Boca Chica Village. As of the 2000 census, the village had 26 residents.
From thence to Mars,— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021
And hence the Stars.
Suffice to say, the internet is having a field day with the announcement, tying the entrepreneur's tweets to some of the latest happenings in pop culture. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Cover photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images