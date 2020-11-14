Elon Musk Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Historic SpaceX Launch

✖

Days ahead of one of the biggest launches in SpaceX history, Elon Musk has tested positive for COVID-19. Early Friday morning, the SpaceX founder revealed he had taken four COVID tests in the previous 24 hours and tested positive twice. Musk revealed he managed to test negative twice as well. In a series of tweets throughout Friday, the PayPal alum spoke his opinion on the current condition of COVID testing, even offering his two cents on the efforts.

"Something extremely bogus is going on," Musk tweeted Friday. "Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD."

Musk said some symptoms he exhibited included sniffles, a cough, and a "slight fever."

Even though two negative tests were involved, NASA chief Jim Bridenstine is recommending Musk quarantine during the Sunday launch. NASA deputy flight operations manager Norm Knight said the four astronauts involved in Sunday's launch are "almost certainly" not at risk.

"It's restricted access," he said. "It doesn't matter if you're Elon Musk or Jim Bridenstine... if any [of NASA's Covid-19 protocols] have been compromised, then we're not going to let you near the crew. And again, it's to protect the overall mission."

The launch is currently scheduled for 7:27 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. Here's what you need to know for how to watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch:

What: NASA launches 4 astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon on a mission to the International Space Station

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2020

Time: Live coverage begins at 3:30 pm EST

Launch targeted for 7:27 pm EST

Location: Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Liftoff from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center is targeted for 7:27 pm EST Monday, just a few minutes after the space station passes 260 miles overhead.

Cover photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images