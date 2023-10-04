Emergency Alert Test Causes Everyone's Phones to Go Off

Why did my phone go off? It's all just a test...

If you noticed that your phone is "blowing up", don't worry as this is part of FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission nationwide testing to make sure that their systems are functioning properly. The test itself, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, lasts for one minute and will also be broadcast to "radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio, and television providers".

The message that hit cell phones reads as such, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

FEMA Breaks Down The Test

Here's the message shared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in regard to the test, "The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. In case the Oct. 4 test is postponed, due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11.

The WEA portion of the test will be initiated using FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), a centralized internet-based system administered by FEMA that enables authorities to send authenticated emergency messages to the public through multiple communications networks. The WEA test will be administered via a code sent to cell phones."

FEMA also explained what can be expected when it comes to the after-effects of the test:

Beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET, cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes. During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and in a geographic area where the wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message.

For consumers, the message that appears on their phones will read: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

Similar to when your phone receives an Amber Alert, the WEA alert tone is generally only played when the alert is initially received by the phone and on some devices stops as soon as the user clicks a button.

If a phone is off before the test alert is sent and not turned back on until after the WEA Test expires (approximately 30 minutes), the phone should not get the test message.

FEMA has also confirmed that these tests will have no adverse effects on the human body, "FEMA is not aware of any adverse health effects caused by the audio signal."

Via FEMA