Extraction Producer David Guillod Arrested Again for Sexual Assault Allegations

Extraction and Atomic Blonde producer David Guillod has been arrested on sexual assault charges. Guillod was out on bail connected to a prior sexual assault allegation being prosecuted by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office at the time of this latest arrest, according to a report from Deadline which also notes that detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division, Special Assaults Section conducted a search and arrest warrant at the producers residence in Sherman Oaks.

On October 21st, a female victim reported to the LAPD a sexual assault by Guillod during an evening meeting. Detectives announced following Guillod's arrest that they are interested in speaking with any additional victims that have not yet come forward. Guillod is presently being held at the Los Angeles Police Metropolitan Detention Center on $5 million bail.

Earlier this year, Guillod turned himself in to Santa Barbara law enforcement and was charged with rape, kidnap to commit rape, and rape of a drugged victim in connection to four alleged attacks. Those incidents occurred between 2012 and 2015.

Guillod previously ran the talent agency Primary Wave Entertainment, parting ways with the agency in 2017, the day after actress Jessica Barth reported that he had drugged and assaulted her in 2012. Barth is one of the four women whose cases are being pursued by Santa Barbara County prosecutors.

"Primary Wave Entertainment and David Guillod have agreed to part ways effective immediately, David Guillod has resigned from the company," the management company said in a statement at the time.

Other allegations in that case include the drugging and sexual assault of an employee during a company retreat in December 2014. Guillod has plead not guilty to those charges and prior to his most recent arrest had been released on $1 million bail.

As for the current arrest, Guillod's attorney Phillip Cohen confirmed Guillod's arrest to The Los Angeles Times, but did not offer any additional details.

Released in April 2020, Extraction is the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave and stars Chris Hemsworth. The film, written by Joe Russo, is based on the graphic novel Ciudad. The film was a massive success for the streaming service, earning the distinction of being Netflix's top original movie of all time soon after release.

