Facebook Is Down and Users Are Not Happy

Facebook is down and users have no real idea why as of right now. Thousands of social media accounts are now typing into Reddit, Twitter, and others trying to get to the bottom of this outage. Downdetector shows that many correspondents are reporting widespread service disruption all along the Eastern Seaboard. Over on the west coast, there is also a lot of area affected. It seems like once a week there is some sort of massive outage that sends many people scrambling to their other social media platform of choice to wonder what exactly is causing these issues. (Almost every week PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, or Instagram decides that the country has had too much interaction for one day.) The company has not reached out yet to clarify, but that response is surely coming up soon. Check out some of the best reactions down below:

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 5:31 PM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 8, 2021

