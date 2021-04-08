Facebook Is Down and Users Are Not Happy
Facebook is down and users have no real idea why as of right now. Thousands of social media accounts are now typing into Reddit, Twitter, and others trying to get to the bottom of this outage. Downdetector shows that many correspondents are reporting widespread service disruption all along the Eastern Seaboard. Over on the west coast, there is also a lot of area affected. It seems like once a week there is some sort of massive outage that sends many people scrambling to their other social media platform of choice to wonder what exactly is causing these issues. (Almost every week PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, or Instagram decides that the country has had too much interaction for one day.) The company has not reached out yet to clarify, but that response is surely coming up soon. Check out some of the best reactions down below:
User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 5:31 PM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) April 8, 2021
Are you sad that Facebook is down? Any idea of when it will come back? Let us know down in the comments!
Well, that was easy
If you've come here to find out if Facebook and Instagram are down, yes.— Dayna B (@daynabreezy) April 8, 2021
Remain calm
running to Twitter to see if Facebook is down for everyone else pic.twitter.com/JjdCZaBJsu— Lachlan Andrews (@lachlanandrewss) April 8, 2021
Real life
When Facebook goes down...
#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/FanRjbs9nN— Tiago DaSilva (@SilvaStocks) April 8, 2021
PANIC!
People from insta and Facebook coming to Twitter to see if they are actually down. pic.twitter.com/rLsnZDCCED— Talha 🅧 (@_talharizwan) April 8, 2021
Not ideal
Nobody:
Me: Refreshing my Facebook app every two seconds thinking that did something.😭💀 #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ZZsngNVRRu— Life With Marshy (@Marshy_Baby) April 8, 2021
Speed is uncanny
People coming to Twitter to check if Facebook is down #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/wUE4Fr5VpO— Auphilia (@fauphilia) April 8, 2021
Welcome to the party
Me off to Twitter too check if anyone else’s Facebook is broke. #facebookdown #facebook pic.twitter.com/s7Tahx2EpA— hannah (@cantdecideonit2) April 8, 2021