Facebook’s Meta Name Change Has The Internet Unleashing the Memes

Facebook has changed its name to Meta, and not surprisingly, social media is reacting. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement about Meta with a presentation set up that’s quickly being converted into some pretty killer memes. Zuckerberg’s whiteboard presentation of the new “Meta” logo has been remixed into iconic logos of Robocop’s heartless corporation OCP, Terminator’s Skynet, and other  movie references. Then there’s a whole swath of sports-related memes about former NBA star Ron Artest’s infamous “Meta” name change. If that wasn’t enough, Zuckerberg’s biopic The Social Netwrok is being mined for .gifs that slam-dunk on Meta, and even the logo is getting savagely ripped. 

However, like all things Mark Zuckerberg creates (or rebrands), these Meta memes you see below both mock the company, while inevitably helping to promote it: 

Only Guys In The Focus Group

Meet the crack team behind Facebook’s new name change. 

History Repeating Itself

If you listen to Zuckerberg’s talk of the “Metaverse” and then look at the new Facebook name… It’s pretty obvious what happened (again). 

’80s Movies Warned Us

Terminator and Robocop… why is it we can never seem to escape these possible futures on the timeline??? 

Allow Me to Re-Introduce Myself…

Zuckerberg out here thinking like a young C. Montgomery Burns. Better check on the sun… 

When Ron Finds Out…

Does anyone really think that Ron “Metta World Peace” Artest is just going to let this go? After all he suffered to make Meta mainstream? 

Could’ve Been Much Easier

If you needed to throw people off the scent of your last company’s mistake, this would’ve been the easiest route. 

Minimum Attention

Zuckerberg needs to realize that no amount of name change is ever going to make The Social Network go away – and that his epic name change may not land quite as well as he thought. 

Oh No Boomers!

My 90-something grandma barely knows what she’s doing on “The Facebook” (true story). This change may be beyond her… 

Beware MetaMind

Zuckerberg is about to learn all the ways the word “meta” can (and will) be used against him. 

How Did You Not See That?!?!

So much genius, so little common sense…  🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♀️

