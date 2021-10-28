Facebook’s Meta Name Change Has The Internet Unleashing the Memes

Facebook has changed its name to Meta, and not surprisingly, social media is reacting. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement about Meta with a presentation set up that’s quickly being converted into some pretty killer memes. Zuckerberg’s whiteboard presentation of the new “Meta” logo has been remixed into iconic logos of Robocop’s heartless corporation OCP, Terminator’s Skynet, and other movie references. Then there’s a whole swath of sports-related memes about former NBA star Ron Artest’s infamous “Meta” name change. If that wasn’t enough, Zuckerberg’s biopic The Social Netwrok is being mined for .gifs that slam-dunk on Meta, and even the logo is getting savagely ripped.

However, like all things Mark Zuckerberg creates (or rebrands), these Meta memes you see below both mock the company, while inevitably helping to promote it:

Only Guys In The Focus Group

The only member of Facebook's name change focus group. pic.twitter.com/Pz5lEOaeTn — Joe Kleiman (@ThemedReality) October 28, 2021

think i found the guy behind the facebook name change pic.twitter.com/fm6Fbju0Rq — Kayla Epstein (@KaylaEpstein) October 28, 2021

Facebook’s consultant that helped their name change to Meta. pic.twitter.com/iNxlUDOzn8 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 28, 2021

Meet the crack team behind Facebook’s new name change.

History Repeating Itself

If you listen to Zuckerberg’s talk of the “Metaverse” and then look at the new Facebook name… It’s pretty obvious what happened (again).

’80s Movies Warned Us

Yeah, I thought the Facebook name change was a little tone deaf too. pic.twitter.com/rfKIRKZB0s — A Cure For Shaurya's Wellness (@_ShauryaChawla) October 28, 2021

Saw that @Facebook announced its name change today. Interested to see how that boardroom presentation went. pic.twitter.com/Xd758H3Q15 — Hauntcast of the Whills (@WhillsPod) October 28, 2021

Terminator and Robocop… why is it we can never seem to escape these possible futures on the timeline???

Allow Me to Re-Introduce Myself…

Facebook's name change is magician 101.



Misdirection. pic.twitter.com/vgk6ktbmm4 — Mango S Pumpkins (@BiZathras) October 28, 2021

Zuckerberg out here thinking like a young C. Montgomery Burns. Better check on the sun…

When Ron Finds Out…

Metta World Peace after finding out about Facebook’s name change pic.twitter.com/BbgmY9NW0P — Trung Phan 🇨🇦 (@TrungTPhan) October 28, 2021

When Facebook copies your name change. pic.twitter.com/t0ILHopvAM — Hoodie Phil (@phsizemore) October 28, 2021

Just saw the news about the Facebook name change pic.twitter.com/wta29usG8w — Ryan Smith (@RSmitty13) October 28, 2021

Does anyone really think that Ron “Metta World Peace” Artest is just going to let this go? After all he suffered to make Meta mainstream?

Could’ve Been Much Easier

This name change for facebook was about people views and other stuff. Meta was wrong. No one will know if you remained as… pic.twitter.com/tVnkw7WbDy — Wardener (@JakMor006) October 28, 2021

If you needed to throw people off the scent of your last company’s mistake, this would’ve been the easiest route.

Minimum Attention

My initial reaction to Facebook's name change– pic.twitter.com/XoJK1zlFoJ — Peter Mullinax (@wxmvpete) October 28, 2021

Facebook

hyping up “Meta”

its name change pic.twitter.com/I1IENZyWhk — Christina Floriza 🍥 (@rhymeswithibiza) October 28, 2021

Zuckerberg needs to realize that no amount of name change is ever going to make The Social Network go away – and that his epic name change may not land quite as well as he thought.

Oh No Boomers!

My 90-something grandma barely knows what she’s doing on “The Facebook” (true story). This change may be beyond her…

Beware MetaMind

Does the new #Facebook name change make Mark Zuckerberg MetaMind? Maybe they didn’t think this through #metamind pic.twitter.com/6z8X9D7GgG — Mike Hall LRPS 📷🌅🌌 (@mikehallfoto) October 28, 2021

Zuckerberg is about to learn all the ways the word “meta” can (and will) be used against him.

How Did You Not See That?!?!

So much genius, so little common sense… 🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♀️