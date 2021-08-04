Famous Amos Introduces Three Internationally-Inspired Flavors For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

✖

Wednesday, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and the Famous Amos brand is celebrating the tasty holiday with the release of three new cookie offerings with international inspiration. The three new Famous Amos Wonders of the World flavors Belgian Chocolate Chip, Philippine Coconut and White Chocolate Chip, and Mediterranean Hazelnut and Chocolate Chip, are available now.

The new flavors come as the iconic Famous Amos brand is reimagined for today's world. While the brand is sticking with the bite-sized shape that people know and love, the three new flavors shake things up with the introduction of premium ingredients and global flavors.

“We heard from our fans that quality ingredients are most important to them, so we’re relaunching Famous Amos cookies with this in mind,” Rachna Patel, Senior Director, Distinctive Brands at Ferrara said in a statement. “We selected the best ingredients from around the world for our three new globally inspired flavors and we can’t wait for everyone to try them.”

Belgian Chocolate Chip is described as an elevated classic chocolate chip cookie with authentic Belgian chocolate. Philippine Coconut and White Chocolate Chip is described as a bite-size variety with coconut from the Philippines, and Mediterranean Hazelnut and Chocolate Chip is described as a bite-sized variety with hazelnuts from the Mediterranean.

In addition to the new flavors, the brand's packaging has undergone a redesign, offering a contemporary and refined look with a location-inspired package as well as resealable, stand-up packaging to lock in freshness.

All three varies of Famous Amos Wonders From the World are hitting store shelves now just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie day and will be available in grocery stores and retailers nationwide. Each flavor is available in a 7oz pantry bag with a suggested retail price of $4.49.

Will you be checking out the new flavors of Famous Amos cookies? What is your favorite chocolate chip cookie? Let us know your thoughts and how you are celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in the comment section!