Fred Willard's Cause of Death Confirmed

The entertainment industry was heartbroken a couple of weeks ago to learn that beloved actor Fred Willard had passed away at the age of 86. The veteran performer, known for his roles in films such as Best in Show, Anchorman, and Waiting for Guffman, died of natural causes, according to his agent. Now, a little more than two weeks later, Willard's official death certificate has confirmed that his cause of death was cardiac arrest, stemming from myelodysplastic syndrome and coronary artery disease, per TMZ.

Willard's death certificate also confirmed that he died at about 6:45 pm in his home on May 15th. The actor's daughter, Hope Willard, shared that he had kept the entire family laughing and smiling right up until the time that he passed. She also noted that he died peacefully at home.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86," Hope Willard tweeted on May 16th. "He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever."

Willard has a career that goes all the way back to 1966, with his first credited appearance coming in an episode of Pistols 'n' Petticoats. Over the years, Willard appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, often playing small but significant roles designed to make audiences laugh.

Some of the actor's best work came from the films of director Christopher Guest. Willard worked for guest on a number of occasions, including movies like Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, This Is Spinal Tap, and Mascots.

Willard's most recent work came in Netflix's Space Force, where he played the father of Steve Carell's General Mark Naird. The first season of the series arrived two weeks after Willard's passing.

