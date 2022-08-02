French's Introduces Mustard Donuts for National Mustard Day

It's the first week of August and that means that National Mustard Day is upon us again. That's right, the holiday is back on Saturday, August 6th and as they have for the past several years, French's has once again gone all out for the tangy celebration. You might recall that in 2019 they delighted with Mustard Ice Cream and followed that up in 2020 with Mustard Beer. Last year, they went for an interesting, but perhaps more expected delight with Mustard Buns. But this year, the brand is taking things to an entirely new level with something completely unexpected: Mustard Donuts.

That's right: in celebration of National Mustard Day, French's has teamed up with Dough Doughnuts to create this unique mustard treat that, according to French's, reimagines the classic glazed doughnut with a sweet and savory yellow mustard coating that is also topped with a yellow mustard cake crumble. The limited-edition donuts will be available on Saturday, August 6th at Dough's retail locations in New York City and will also be available nationwide via online shipping — but only while supplies last.

"We've been known to go big for National Mustard Day – with Mustard Ice Cream in 2019, Mustard Beer in 2020, and Mustard Buns in 2021. This year, we're excited to collaborate with Dough and introduce French's Mustard Donuts, adding our Classic Yellow Mustard to morning routines," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer, McCormick. "We are as committed as ever to showing off new and exciting ways to enjoy this fan favorite condiment and cannot wait to reinvent breakfast this year."

ComicBook.com was fortunate enough to get an early taste of the Mustard Donuts and they are very much a surprising mix of the sweet of a doughnut with just a bit of that tangy bite of mustard. It's an interesting pairing that is surprisingly good.

"Here at Dough, we've always prided ourselves in creating unexpectedly delicious flavors," said Steve Klein, Owner, Dough Doughnuts. "French's Mustard Donuts presented an opportunity to be imaginative and we couldn't be more pleased with the results. The iconic tanginess of French's Classic Yellow Mustard complements the sweet glaze and fluffy texture of the doughnut for the perfect bite."

The French's Mustard Donuts will be available at the following Dough locations in New York City on Saturday:

● Flatiron (14 W 19th St.)

● Brooklyn (646 Vanderbilt Ave.)

● Astoria (21-70 31st St.)

● Rockefeller Center (10 Rockefeller Center)

● Urbanspace Vanderbilt (230 Park Ave.)

● Smorgasburg (90 Kent Ave.)

Additionally, there will be a limited number available for shipping on Saturday, August 6th at 9am ET as well. You can order those here. And, if you want to try your hand at making them yourself at home, you can find the recipe here.

Now, it's your turn to weigh in. Will you be checking out Mustard Donuts for National Mustard Day? How does this year's mustard creation stack up against Mustard Ice Cream or Mustard Beer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!