French's Introduces Mustard Buns For National Mustard Day

National Mustard Day is coming up on Saturday, August 7th and for the third year in a row, French's is celebrating the tangy holiday with a new, innovative collaboration. Following in the tradition of 2019's Mustard Ice Cream and 2020's Mustard Beer, this year French's has teamed up with Piantedosi Baking Company for French's Mustard Buns, a limited-edition bun described as the perfect way to add more flavor to backyard barbecues and baseball games this summer.

“For over 115 years, French’s has delivered bold, all-American flavor to customers nationwide,” Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer for McCormick said in a statement. “Year after year, we look forward to raising the French’s flag in celebration of National Mustard Day, by introducing exciting new ways to enjoy the bright, tangy taste of mustard.”

The French's Mustard Buns are just what they sound like. The iconic French's mustard is actually incorporated into the bread that makes up the bun. The result is a bun that is golden in color, soft in texture and has a distinct but subtle tang that doesn't overpower. For an extra burst of flavor, a drizzle of French's Classic Yellow Mustard is recommended on top of your hotdog or sandwich.

“When the French’s opportunity came across our desk we jumped at the chance to collaborate. Together, we have over 200 years of quality, creativity, and experience,” Carmine Piantedosi, Operations Manager, 4th Generation and Owner at Piantedosi Baking Company said. “Mixing the bold flavor of their Classic Yellow Mustard and our innovative baking process, we developed a truly unique bread formula for National Mustard Day. We’re thrilled to have thousands of people across the country taste the awesome buns that we created!”

For those wanting to try French's Mustard Buns, while this innovation will not be available on store shelves, there are a few opportunities to check them out. On Saturday, August 7th there will be free pop-ups starting at 12 p.m. local time while supplies last at The Hot Dog King in New York (hot dog cart outside of The Metropolitan Museum of Art), The Lodge in Chicago, IL (hot dog cart in front of the tavern), and Pier Burger in Santa Monica, CA (hot dog cart on the Santa Monica Pier). Also on Saturday, August 7th, fans attending select baseball games can try the buns with the purchase of a stadium concession hot dog. Those will be available at Yankee Stadium in New York from Section 110 Concession during the Yankees 1:05 p.m. home game and at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD from O What-a-Dog Concession on the lower level during Orioles 7:05 p.m. home game. And on Saturday, August 14th, there will be a free pop-up at 12 p.m. local time from The Best Sausage Company hot dot cart outside Fenway Park.

If you're unable to get to those locations or if supplies run out before you get a chance to try the Mustard Buns, you're not entirely out of luck. French's is also releasing two recipes for home bakers: French's Mustard Challah Bread and French's Mustard Beer Bread. You can find out more about the recipes and the pop-ups here.

