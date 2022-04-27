French's Releases New Creamy Mustard Spreads

✖

A good condiment can make or break a sandwich. After all, that's where the flavor is, that burst of deliciousness that brings all the other ingredients together into something special and as condiments go, mustard has long been a sandwich's perfect pair. But now, French's is flipping the world of classic yellow mustard upside down with their new Creamy Mustard Spreads, three all-new flavors to upgrade your sandwich — or burger or salad — game.

The iconic brand announced on Wednesday the new product line which includes three flavors: Creamy Yellow, Sweet Applewood, and Honey Chipotle. The new Creamy Mustards are available in stores nationwide with a retail price starting at $2.99, but starting today — Wednesday, April 27th — mustard fans can go online to Frenchs.com to get a limited Creamy Mustard Spread Picnic Kit. They just have to look for the upside-down French's icon. The kit celebrates the launch of the spreads and will be shipped directly to French's fans coast to coast free of charge — while supplies last.

"We're so excited to 'spread' the love of mustard across the country by partnering with Smorgasburg. The new Creamy Mustard Spreads perfectly complement any sandwich and are so versatile. Top off burgers, whisk into dressings, add to deviled eggs, or stir into potato, tuna, shrimp or egg salad." said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick. "They work well as condiments and ingredients."

And the celebration of the new Creamy Mustard Spreads isn't limited to online, either. To celebrate the launch, French's has partnered with Smorgasburg, operator of the largest open-air food markets in the U.S., to let mustard lovers try the Creamy Yellow Mustard flavor for free. On Sunday, May 1st, French's will collaborate with Paper Plate at Smorgasburg Prospect Park in New York, and Picnic Sandwich in Los Angeles, California, allowing fans to sample the spread on their favorite local fare. Fans at the event will also have a chance to get their own limited-edition Creamy Mustard Spread Picnic Kit with one-of-a-kind French's items and three creamy spread flavors.

French's new Creamy Mustard Spread line, featuring the flavors Creamy Yellow, Sweet Applewood, and Honey Chipotle, are available now.

Will you be checking out French's latest mustard offering? Which flavor of Creamy Mustard Spread most interests you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!