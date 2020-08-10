French's Mustard Beer Is a Real Thing That Exists

✖

Take a moment and think of a typical familial summer get-together. If the sun is shining and you're outdoors, there's a good chance the grill is fired up for burgers, brats, hot dogs, and the works. Furthermore, somewhere around the abode is a bottle of mustard. Now, just imagine if you cracked open an ice-cold brewski and squirted a hefty portion of that mustard inside...sounds pretty gnarly, no? That's exactly what the minds at French's came up with and they're selling it at grocery stores across the country.

To celebrate National Mustard Day earlier this month, French's partnered up with Oskar Blues Brewery to concoct French's Mustard Beer, a tropical wheat beer brewed with French's Classic Yellow Mustard. As a release from the companies puts it, the beer is "infused with key lime, lemon, tangerine, and passion fruit to create a tart, refreshing match for the bright and bold zip of Classic Yellow Mustard."

Phew. Getting thirsty yet? The beer is available for a limited time through craft beer distributors nationwide. If you're local to Longmont, Colorado, or Brevard, North Carolina, the beer's also available at Oskar Blues taprooms.

"French's enjoys creating new curiosity around a flavor that has been a staple in homes for over 115 years," French's chief marketer Jill Pratt said in a press release. "The incredible reaction to last year's release of our Mustard Ice Cream showed us how far people are willing to go to savor this favorite condiment. We promise this French's Mustard Beer will not disappoint either."

Oskar Blues head brewer Juice Drapeau added, "We're stoked on bold flavors at Oskar Blues Brewery and we never shy away from a challenge. With French's Mustard Beer we elevated the Classic Yellow Mustard flavor with tangy lemon and lime to create a tropical wheat ale I'd pair with a loaded hot dog on the hottest day of the year."

The company's also crafted a brew-your-own recipe if you're adventurous enough to try brewing your own craft mustard beer. More information can be found at MustardBeer.com.

