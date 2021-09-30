Funko Launches Metallica and The Doors Deluxe Pop Albums

Funko has launched a pair of Deluxe Pop Albums that celebrate Metallica’s 1991 release of “The Black Album” and The Doors 1968 album “Waiting for the Sun”. These albums are a whopping 23-inches wide and include the album cover art along with the band members as Pop figures. It even comes packaged in a protective hardcase that can be hung on a wall. UPDATE: Queen’s Greatest Hits added as a Walmart exclusive.

Metallica’s self-titled album became known as “The Black Album” because of it’s packaging design. If you do the math, you’ll notice that it’s been 30 years since the album debuted with hits like Enter Sandman and The Unforgiven. The set includes James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Jason Newsted as grayscale Pop figures to match the album’s color scheme. Pre-orders are live here at Walmart (exclusive) now for $49.88.

The Doors’ album Waiting for the Sun was their third studio release and includes classics like Hello, I Love You and Five to One. The set includes Pop figures of Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger, and John Densmore – this time in color. Pre-orders are expected to go live here at Walmart (exclusive) at some point today, September 30th.

