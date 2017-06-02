✖

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has revealed a first-look photo of her new baby daughter, while letting fans know what the child's name is. In a new Instagram post, Gadot showed off a picture of herself in bed with all three of her kids and husband Yaron Varsano. The caption of the family photos reads, "My sweet family... Couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired). We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG." With the birth of baby Daniella, Gal Gadot is now a Wonder Woman mother to three girls, including nine-year-old Alma and four-year-old Maya.

We wish Gal Gadot happiness (and sleep!) as she settles in with her expanded family!

Gal Gadot first made the announcement that she was expecting baby no. 3 back in March of this year; she followed the announcement up by letting fans see her baby bump in April. Sharing her pregnancy journey with fans is nothing new for Gadot: she was just seeing her career explode with the release of the first Wonder Woman movie in 2017 when she gave birth to Maya, which meant that she was out in the world promoting Batman v Superman and/or shooting Wonder Woman when that second pregnancy was coming to term. If you've ever doubted that Gal Gadot is a real-life Amazon warrior, you can't doubt it now!

The one-two punch of Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder's Justice League made Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman one of the biggest branding icons of the HBO Max streaming service and its DC Universe branch. While Gadot's continuation as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman is somewhat uncertain at this time (we have no idea when her next DC movie appearance will be), she does have other projects on the horizon. One is the highly-anticipated Netflix 2021 action-comedy Red Notice, in which Gadot plays a world-renowned art thief opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. Gadot was also supposed to star in Kenneth Branagh's next installment of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot novels, Death on the Nile, although that was delayed until early 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now streaming on HBO Max.