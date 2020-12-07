General Mills Announces 16 New Cereals Including Dunkaroos, Pokemon, and Chocolate Toast Crunch Churros

Christmas may still be nearly three weeks away, but General Mills is already giving cereal fiends an early present. Monday morning, the cereal unveiled a whopping 16 new kinds of cereal it plans to release in the coming weeks, including a few entirely new lines. Those include the rumored Dunkaroos cereal and a berry-flavored Pokemon addition.

Other new additions included Churros cereal as a part of the company's Chocolate Toast Crunch line — you know, a spin-off of Cinnamon Toast Crunch — Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios, and a separate Cheerios product that includes dried strawberries right inside the box. The company is also releasing a keto-friendly line available in three flavors for now: Cinnamon, Chocolate, and Peanut Butter.

Another new addition includes Sesame Street cereals, with each box opening up like a book to unveil six different short stories in both English and Spanish. Keep scrolling to see all of General Mills' new holiday cereal line!