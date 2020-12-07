General Mills Announces 16 New Cereals Including Dunkaroos, Pokemon, and Chocolate Toast Crunch Churros

By Adam Barnhardt

Christmas may still be nearly three weeks away, but General Mills is already giving cereal fiends an early present. Monday morning, the cereal unveiled a whopping 16 new kinds of cereal it plans to release in the coming weeks, including a few entirely new lines. Those include the rumored Dunkaroos cereal and a berry-flavored Pokemon addition.

Other new additions included Churros cereal as a part of the company's Chocolate Toast Crunch line — you know, a spin-off of Cinnamon Toast Crunch — Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios, and a separate Cheerios product that includes dried strawberries right inside the box. The company is also releasing a keto-friendly line available in three flavors for now: Cinnamon, Chocolate, and Peanut Butter.

Another new addition includes Sesame Street cereals, with each box opening up like a book to unveil six different short stories in both English and Spanish. Keep scrolling to see all of General Mills' new holiday cereal line!

Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios

chocolate strawberry cheerios
(Photo: General Mills)
Chocolate Toast Crunch Churros

chocolate toast crunch churros
(Photo: General Mills)
Chocolate Toast Crunch Remix

chocolate toast crunch remix caramel
(Photo: General Mills)
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Remix

cinnamon toast crunch remix
(Photo: General Mills)
Dunkaroos

dunkaroos cereal
(Photo: General Mills)
Golden Grahams Remix

golden grahams remix
(Photo: General Mills)
Wonderworks Keto Chocolate

keto chocolate
(Photo: General Mills)
Wonderworks Keto Cinnamon

keto cinnamon
(Photo: General Mills)
Wonderworks Keto Peanut Butter

keto peanut butter
(Photo: General Mills)
Larabar Apple Pie

larabar apple pie cereal
(Photo: General Mills)
Larabar Cashew Cookie

larabar cashew cooki cereal
(Photo: General Mills)
Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

larabar chocolate chip cookie cereal
(Photo: General Mills)
Pokemon

Pokemon Cereal - Front Packaging
(Photo: General Mills)
Sesame Street Letters

sesame street letters cereal
(Photo: General Mills)
Sesame Street Numbers

sesame street numbers cereal
(Photo: General Mills)
Strawberry Cheerios

strawberry cheerios cereal
(Photo: General Mills)
Which of these cereals do you plan on snagging next? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things snacks!

