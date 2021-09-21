General Mills Releasing New Apple Pie Toast Crunch Cereal For the Holidays

Fall officially arrives on Wednesday and while we’ve already been enjoying the season with a variety of pumpkin-flavored food and snack offerings, the shift in season means it’s time to start looking ahead to the upcoming holiday seasons. That means a whole new group of treats and tastes on the horizon and on Monday, General Mills announced the return of two holiday favorite cereals as well as the brand-new offering, Apple Pie Toast Crunch.



The new Apple Pie Toast Crunch is the newest holiday and Cinnamon Toast Crunch offering from General Mills, combining the holiday dessert flavor with the classic crunchy cereal. The brand even suggests you can get a bit creative and elevate your cereal experience by mixing Apple Pie Toast Crunch with Dulce de Leche Toast crunch for a caramel apple flavor explosion. The new flavor will be available at retailers and grocery stores nationwide starting in early October with mid-size boxes having a suggested retail of $2.50 and $3.99 for family size.

Returning for holiday 2021 are Elf Cereal and Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch. Elf Cereal is inspired by Buddy the Elf from the beloved Will Ferrell-starring holiday movie, Elf. Each spoonful offers pieces of maple flavored cereal – Buddy’s favorite flavor, of course – and four new marshmallow shapes representing each of the Elves’ main food groups: candy, candy corn, candy cane, and syrup. Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch is also coming back, with the holiday favorite flavor even being suggested as a perfect stocking stuffer, breakfast, or even just a fitting holiday snack. Both Elf Cereal and Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch will be available for a limited time at retailers and grocery stores nationwide starting in early October and have suggested retail prices of $2.50 for a mid size box and $3.99 for family size.



Will you be checking out Apple Pie Toast Crunch Cereal? How about Elf or the returning Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch? What holiday favorite are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!