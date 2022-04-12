Gilbert Gottfried’s Shared Photo With Bob Saget and Louie Anderson Goes Viral After His Death

Gilbert Gottfried passed away Tuesday at the age of 67, and a snapshot uploaded to his social media earlier this year is now going viral for those included in it. Shortly after Gottfried’s team confirmed his passing through Twitter, fans quickly noticed a picture Gottfried himself uploaded earlier this year. In it, the comedian can be seen posing for a picture with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, two comedians who’ve died this year.

“This photo is very sad now,” Gottfried tweeted in January. “RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

Saget passed away in early January as a result of head trauma he suffered in his hotel room while on tour. He was 65. Anderson died at the age of 68 after a years-long battle with blood cancer.

Gottfried’s team said he passed away after “a long illness,” though the team’s initial response didn’t specify an exact cause of death.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the family’s statement reads. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”

Born in Brooklyn in 1955, Gottfried first rose to prominence during a 12-episode stint on Saturday Night Live in 1980. After that, he landed a film role in Beverly Hills Cop II before coming becoming a household name in the ’90s. Gottfried became well-known for his role in the Problem Child franchise, Looks Who’s Talking Too, and one of his career’s biggest roles — providing the voice for the parrot Iago in 1992’s Aladdin.

His often-edgy humor meant the comedian found himself as a mainstay on celebrity roasts, including Comedy Central’s roasts of Roseanne Barr, Bob Saget, Joan Rivers, David Hasselhoff, and Donald Trump.

Cover photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM