Just weeks after officials said Gold Medal Flour was responsible for an inter-state Salmonella outbreak, stoking fear in anyone who's tuned into HBO's The Last of Us, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now saying the outbreak is over. Wednesday, the CDC revealed that the outbreak has been quelled, though it recommends flour consumers to continue double-checking their Gold Medal purchases to ensure they aren't part of the recalled products.

"Although this outbreak investigation has ended, CDC advises you to throw away or return any bags of recalled flour and to wash any containers used to store recalled flour with warm water and soap," the CDC says.

In total, the flour was responsible for 14 infections across 13 states, with "nearly all" patients reporting they consumed raw odugh or batter using Gold Medal flour. Back in April, General Mills—the parent company of Gold Medal—launched a recall for two-, five-, and ten-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with best-by dates of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024.

"Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103," General Mills said in its initial announcement.

It added, "Guidance from the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control(CDC) warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella Infantisis killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough."

