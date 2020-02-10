Good News Everybody, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Is Back In Stock

About a month ago the surprising news came out that Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow and her lifestyle brand Goop had made a surprising addition to their online store with a scented candle that retails for $75 and is called “THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA CANDLE.” Just one day after the candle made its debut on the Goop store, the candle was officially sold out, something which her fellow lifestyle icon Martha Stewart attributed to “a lot of guys who are horny.” Good news for those that missed the boat the first time though, the candle is now back in stock and you can grab one for yourself by clicking here. Lest you think that the title is being overly facetious, the name for the candle was suggested by Paltrow herself, as the official description for the product reveals.

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow),” the description reads. “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paltrow opened up about the candle while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, revealing the entire process of the scent selection and what meaning the candle has for her, reiterating that the whole thing started as a joke but that at a certain point it became subversive to go through with the idea.

“It actually became kind of a funny thing where it was A) Really funny to us, but also a little bit punk rock. You know what I mean?” She said. “I think women, a lot of us have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body or whatever. So this is just a little bit of, you know, subversive candle for all of us out there.”

This type of risqué behavior with Goop is not new, as the brand released an equally NSFW advertisement ahead of the Christmas holiday last year.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.