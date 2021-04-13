Grimes Reveals Massive Alien Scars Back Tattoo

✖

Canadian musical artist Grimes has revealed a unique new back tattoo, which is drawn to look like alien scarring. In her social media post, Grimes writes, "Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero -- Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars -- Hope everyone’s having a good day😴". The alien theme is something Grimes has become increasingly famous for, as her love of the extraterrestrial has been applied to some serious milestones in her life.

If you haven't been keeping tabs on Grimes (like we obviously have), the singer has been in a relationship with Tesla and Space X creator Elon Musk since 2018. Grimes gave birth to her baby son with Musk last May; the couple sparked headlines (and some controversy) when it was revealed that their son's name is "X Æ A-Xii", which is pronounced "Ex Ash A Twelve" or "Ex Ay Eye."

Grimes' extraterrestrial fascination also extends to her musical works: her studio debut album was Geidi Primes, a concept album that was based on both the novel Dune and its 1984 film adaptation by David Lynch. Grimes has since stated that she's not the biggest fan of the album and its concept - but clearly, her love of sci-fi and alien concepts is not waning.

On the subject of becoming a mother, Grimes has admitted that she wasn't fully prepared for the wild ride of becoming a mom:

“Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more,” the singer posted on Instagram. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wks. What were yall's experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder..."

Grimes' fifth studio album Miss Anthropocene was released last year.