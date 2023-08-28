Hannah Montana Actor Mitchel Musso Arrested

Former Hannah Montana actor Mitchel Musso (who played the role of Oliver Oken) has been arrested on charges of public intoxication and theft. Musso was arrested by police in Rockwell, Texas, over the weekend, following reports of a disturbance at a local hotel.

According to reports, police arrived on scene at the hotel on Saturday night, after reports that the actor had allegedly taken a bag of chips from the hotel shop without paying for them, and was allegedly verbally abusive with the staff while appearing inebriated. Police detained him outside the hotel and identified him as Mitchel Musso, as well as determining that he was, indeed, publicly intoxicated. Musso was arrested on two counts, one of public intoxication and one of theft (under $100). A background check also revealed to police that Musso had additional outstanding traffic warrants; he was taken to the Rockwall County Detention Center where he spent the night in jail before being released on Sunday morning on a $1,000 bond.

(Photo: Disney)

Mitchel Musso's representatives have been contacted for a response, and have yet to issue a public statement (at the time of writing this).

Mitchel Musso was born in the suburbs of Dallas, Texas, and started acting at the age of 8. Besides Hannah Montana, Musso has notable roles that include being the original voice of Aang in Dave Filoni's original Avatar: The Last Airbender pilot episode (before the role was recast with Zach Tyler Eisen), and voicing the role of "DJ" in the 2010s cult-hit film Monster House.

This isn't the first time that the actor has been in the news for legal troubles: In 2011, Musso was pulled over in Burbank, California while driving and charged with a DUI. Due to that charge, Musso lost two big projects of the time he had with Disney (after Hannah Montana ended), his sitcom Pair of Kings, and the prank show PrankStars that he hosted. It also arguably dropped a major rock onto Musso's career, which hasn't been the same since.

This latest incident is indicative of the fact that there are still troubles Mitchel Musso is going through and that the impediments to his career aren't going to be dropped. As to the former, we extend our concern and well wishes to Mitchel Musso, as well as his family and friends who will be helping him through these troubled times.

Source: USA Today