Hardee’s Reintroduces the Double Loaded Omelet Biscuit

After a successful run five years ago, Hardee’s is apparently bringing back (via Chew Boom) the Double Loaded Omelet Biscuit once again. The stacked sandwich was first introduced in 2014 and will be available again for a limited time at participating locations.

Featuring Hardee’s two folded-egg omelets, the sandwich is stuffed with sausage, diced ham, bacon, and two kinds of shredded cheese before being topped with a slice of American cheese and sandwiched between a Hardee’s made-from-scratch biscuit. The sandwich will be available a la carte for $3.99 or as part of a meal with Hash Rounds and a small drink for $5.99. As with most other offerings, pricing may vary by location.

The last time the sandwich was released, people couldn’t stop raving about it on social media. “Hardee’s double loaded omelette is the bomb,” @IowaDuckHunter tweeted.

“Hardee’s double loaded omelette biscuit sounds amazing right now,” another tweeter mentioned. Another Double Loaded faithul pointed out he had been celebrating Easter 2015 by scarfing the sandwich down.

“No better way to celebrate jesus [sic] than with a double load omelet biscuit from Hardee’s,” @tfed21 joked.

The sandwich will set you back 630 calories and includes 14g fat, 1620mg sodium, 445mg cholesterol, 3g sugar, 4g dietary fiber, and 28g protein.

The chain’s dedication to reviving a long-lost favorite proves not only the restaurant’s customer service to fans, but the spot’s dedication to assuming their right place at the peak of Fast-Food Breakfast Mountain.

What’s your go-to fast-food breakfast spot? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things food!