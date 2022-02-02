Hardee’s Heart Shaped Biscuits Return for Valentine’s Day

It’s officially February which means that love is in the air with Valentine’s Day just around the corner and at Hardee’s, it’s also in your breakfast. The restaurant chain is bringing back its Heart Shaped Biscuits for Valentine’s Day weekend, giving customers a delicious way to celebrate the holiday. The Heard Shaped Biscuits made their debut last Valentine’s Day season.

From Friday, February 11th through Monday, February 14th, Hardee’s locations nationwide and Carl’s Jr. locations in Oklahoma will offer the Made from Scratch Heart Shaped Biscuits during breakfast hours which typically lasts until 10:30 am daily. According to the brand, all of Hardee’s biscuit menu items will come with a Heart Shaped Biscuit during that time.

Additionally, the brand is making the celebration of love and the return of Heard Shaped Biscuits just a little bit sweeter with a Buy One, Get One deal on the all new craveable Bacon Beast Biscuit on Friday, February 11th. The Bacon Beast Biscuit features six half strips of bacon, two slices of American cheese, and a folded egg served on a buttermilk biscuit. It’s priced at $3.79 for the biscuit and $5.79 for the combo.

The Bacon Beast Biscuit was announced as part of the brand’s new Bacon Beast lineup last month. That lineup also includes the Bacon Beast Burger, and the Bacon Beast Burrito.

The Made from Scratch Heart Shaped Biscuits will be available at Hardee’s nationwide and Carl’s Jr. in Oklahoma from February 11th through February 14th.

