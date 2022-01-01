Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.

Born Anthony Robert McMillan in Glasgow, Scotland in 1950, Coltrane had a long career as a character actor, beginning in 1980. In addition to his beloved role as Hagrid, Coltrane also appeared as Valentin Dimitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough as well as notably appeared in the Frasier finale and as Matsui in Ocean's Twelve. he also played Mr. Hyde in 2004's Van Helsing.

Following Coltrane's death, the actor's Harry Potter co-stars shared fond remembrances of the actor, including Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson who recalled Coltrane as being like "the most fun uncle" she'd ever had.

"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most fall he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," Watson wrote. "His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."

Coltrane was nominated for multiple BAFTAs throughout his career, including one for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. In 2019, he reprised the role of Hagrid for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Earlier this year, Coltrane appeared in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. In that special, Coltrane reflected on the power of storytelling and got emotional during his interview, saying, "The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children ....So you could be watching it in 50 years time, easily. I'll not be here, sadly -- but Hagrid will, yes."