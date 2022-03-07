Pregnant Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Hospitalized With COVID-19

Harry Potter movie star Jessie Cave has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 while in the third trimesters of pregnancy with her fourth child. Cave posted on social media about her turn in health, letting friends and fans know that she is currently in triage; she has been infected with COVID since February when she first posted to Instagram about her diagnosis. Jessie Cave took on the role of Lavender Brown in the sixth, seventh and eighth Harry Potter films; the character was an ally of Harry and co. in “Dumbledore’s Army,” laying down her life in the final Battle of Hogwarts.

“Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks? 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯” Cave captioned over a photo of herself laying on a hospital bed.

In her first COVID announcement post, Cave posted “Coronavirus followed by norovirus on top of the near-constant nausea this entire pregnancy. But I’m still managing to be a total ray of sunshine, don’t worry.”

That detail about nausea appears to have become a larger issue as Cave’s body has battled COVID, as her hospital stay Instagram Stories have also touched on the subject:

“Also, has anyone taken the anti-nausea drug and it made them feel worse?” Cave posted, later adding: “Thank you for the info about nausea drugs … I will NOT be taking them as too scared of feeling worse.”

Cave has had all four pregnancies with her partner, Alfie Brown. Fans around the world are already wishing her a speedy recovery.

