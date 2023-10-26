Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan Pleads Guilty to Felony Assault

Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has pled guilty in his most recent arrest, following a domestic violence incident that occurred in July. In an Oregon court, Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, avoiding a proposed sentence of 19-20 months in jail. Instead, Bryan will reportedly only need to spend seven days in jail, followed by 36 months of supervised probation. During this stint of time, Bryan will be expected to undergo alcohol and substance abuse treatment, not use drugs or alcohol going forward, and not have any contact with his victim without the approval of his probation officer.

"Mr. Bryan decided to accept this resolution and admit that he recklessly caused physical injury to his domestic partner to avoid further trauma to his family so they could move on and heal," Bryan's attorney, John Kolego, told The Hollywood Reporter.

When Did Zachery Ty Bryan Get Arrested?

Bryan's arrest was first reported in July of this year, following an incident involving Bryan and an unnamed woman occurred on Friday, July 28th. This is the second time in three years that Bryan has been arrested on similar charges, after previously pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts regarding a 2020 incident in which he strangled a woman, later revealed to be his fiancee, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. In 2021, he was subsequently sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, and additional charges, including two Class C felonies, were dropped.

In addition to these domestic violence charges, Bryan made headlines in June of 2023 for being accused of fraud, in relation to an agriculture-technology startup. The Hollywood Reporter's article reports allegations from four separate sources that Bryan stole anywhere from $5,000 to $25,000 from them. Bryan reportedly promised contracts to those who gave him money, but the contracts had no actual value.

"At around 6:00 p.m. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence," the statement about the July arrest reads. "The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location. Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area. Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act)."

What Has Zachery Ty Bryan Been In?

Bryan is best known for portraying Brad Taylor, the son of Tim Allen's Tim "The Toolman" Taylor, on the aforementioned sitcom Home Improvement, as well as appearances on The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Smallville, The Game of Their Lives, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Thor: Hammer of the Gods. He most recently lent his voice to the Netflix original animated series The Guardians of Justice.

What do you think of the latest update in Zachery Ty Bryan's legal case? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!