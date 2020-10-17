✖

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. According to the Associated Press (via Deadline), Bryan was arrested in Eugene, Oregon on Friday night following a report of a physical dispute and was booked into the Lane County Jail early Saturday morning. According to information listed by the Lane County Jail, Bryan has been charged with three charges, including felony strangulation.

Per the report, police found Bryan, 39, sitting outside of an apartment in North Eugene. Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim -- noted to be his unnamed girlfriend -- in a manner which impeded her breathing and took her phone when she tried to call 911. The victim reportedly declined medical assistance.

A police representative for the Eugene Police Department told ET that neighbors called the police, prompting the dispatch of officers to the scene.

"An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911. The two have been in a relationship," the rep states. "The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of strangulation (APA), assault in the fourth degree (APA), and interfering with making a report."

Bryan is best known for playing the Bradley Michael "Brad" Taylor, the eldest son of Tim Allen's Tim Taylor on the television series Home Improvement. Bryan appeared in 202 episodes across all eight seasons of the popular sitcom, which ran on ABC from September 17, 1991 through May 25, 1999. He's also appeared in a number of films, including 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He's also appeared on a number of television series, including Cold Case, Smallville, and Veronica Mars.

Earlier this month, Bryan posted on Instagram that he and his wife of nearly 14 years had split, asking for privacy at the time.

"Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic