Hot Pockets Brings Back Fan Favorite, Debuts Their Own BBQ Sauce

Move over, pumpkin spice. Hot Pockets has entered the chat and is about to shake up the fall snacking season. In time for the return of football season, Hot Pockets is bringing back their fan favorite Hot Pockets BBQ Recipe Beef variety but not just that, they’re introducing a limited-edition BBQ sauce to celebrate as well. According to the brand, the sauce — the first-ever from the brand — is perfect for topping BBQ chicken, Korean BBQ galbi or anything else that would pair well with the tangy, sweet, and smoky taste of the sauce. The sauce is inspired by the sauce featured in BBQ Recipe Beef Hot Pockets.

“We’ve loved seeing the support of Hot Pockets BBQ Recipe Beef over the past few years and are thrilled to be able to bring this iconic sandwich back to our fans,” Bryan Waddell, brand marketing manager for Hot Pockets said in a statement. “And because we know BBQ is a fan-favorite flavor choice, we wanted to take things to the next level with the introduction of our Hot Pockets BBQ sauce. Whether manning the grill or attending a backyard gathering with friends — consumers who claim a jar online can level up their experience with this limited-edition sauce.”

As for how to get the sauce, the limited-edition offering isn’t for sale. It is available from Hot Pockets as an exclusive online giveaway only. The brand has already had two drops with the final drop taking place on Wednesday, August 28th at 12 p.m. ET. The bottles are first come, first served. Fans can go to hotpockets.com/bbqsauce to try to get their hands on a bottle.

When it comes to the Hot Pockets BBQ Recipe Beef sandwiches, that is a bit easier. The popular flavor is now available at Walmart with a suggested retail price of $6.27. More national retailers will follow so fans just need to keep an eye out on their store shelves.

Popeyes Also Has a Sweet & Smokey Flavor Offering

This fall is shaping up to be a good time of year for fans of the sweet and smokey flavor profile. Popeyes recently announced the imminent arrival of their Sweet & Smokey Chipotle wings, their version on the increasingly popular “swicy” food trend that combines sweet and spicy flavors. The new flavor offering also coincides with the return of football season and the new flavor is available now at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last.