Best of Pumpkin Spice and Fall Treats Roundup

We’re nearing the end of August and in the world of snacks, that means just one thing: it’s pumpkin spice season. Yes, that’s right. As we head into the “-ber” months — September, October, and November — the flavor profile shifts over to all things fall. This year, the beloved pumpkin spice flavor arrived a little earlier than normal, but for fans of the flavor, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Also not a bad thing? This year there are more products than ever that are bring the flavor profile to store shelves as well as plenty of other treats as well.

A few things are already out for fans to enjoy — Starbucks’ fall menu arrived this week and Hefty already brought back their viral trash bags. But there are plenty more delights to enjoy from brands like Hostess, Voortman, Coffee mate, Pop-Tarts and more. As we’ve done for the past few years, we’ve put together a roundup of some of the best pumpkin spice and fall-themed treats for fans to enjoy.

Voortman Bakery

Voortman is celebrating the fall snacking season this year with a returning fan favorite as well as a new cookie. Returning this year are the Pumpkin Spice Wafers and joining them are the new Fall Favorites Cookies. The Pumpkin Spice Wafers feature pumpkin spice-flavored creme layered between crisp wafers while the Fall Favorites Cookies are shortbread cookies in an assortment of three festive shapes, including pumpkins, fall leaves, and turkeys, topped with seasonally colored orange, red, or brown sprinkles. The cookies are on sale in grocery stores nationwide now.

“With fall just around the corner, the best way to welcome it is with our limited-edition fall cookies and wafers,” said Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. “We are excited for consumers to share our seasonal cookies and wafers with family and friends, especially those consumers that, like us, love all things pumpkin spice.”

Hostess

Hostess is also bringing some sweet treats to pumpkin spice season — and getting ready for Halloween, too. For the fall season, Hostess is bringing back several favorites: Pumpkin Spice Twinkies, Iced Pumpkin CupCakes, and Maple Glazed Donettes. For Halloween, Spooky Twinkies and ScaryCakes are coming back, but they’re being joined by a new treat: new FrankenCakes, soft yellow cake and signature creme filling topped with green icing and the Original Squiggle.

“We are excited to bring back our fan-favorite treats and for families to try our new FrankenCakes,” Christopher Balach, vice president, marketing Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. said. “This lineup taps into the seasonal flavors that our consumers love and pair perfectly with trick-or-treating and all other fun fall adventures.”

The fall snacks are arriving in stores now. The Halloween snacks start rolling out in September.

Jet Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows

Back again this year are the fan-favorite Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice marshmallows! The limited-edition marshmallows are shaped like pumpkins and have that sweet, spiced flavor that is perfect for the season. They’re great on their own or in all of your recipes that call for marshmallows. They will be available nationwide at retailers, including Walmart and Target

Planters

Planters is taking a nutty approach to Pumpkin Spice season this year with their limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Almonds. Carefully sourced Californian almonds are roasted and tossed with real pumpkin spices and sea salt to create a sweet and savory snack perfect for autumn days and sweater weather. They are available at major grocery retailers as well as Amazon and come in a 15 oz container with a suggested retail price of $11.30.

Pumpkin not your thing? Planters also has a new offering for fall: Apple Cider Donut Cashews.

Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm is bringing back two fan favorites for the season: Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies and Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread. The Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies are returning for their 12th year in a row this year and are hitting store shelves starting this month. Also hitting stores this month, the Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread has been a favorite for more than a decade and, according to the brand, is perfect for tasting.

Pop-Tarts

If you love pumpkin and Pop-Tarts, you’re in luck. The fall-flavored treats are back and are rolling out to stores now. The beloved pastries are frosted and sprinkled and filled with notes of pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove. They come in an 8-count package with a suggested retail price of $3.98.

Krispy Kreme

It wouldn’t be Pumpkin Spice season without a good doughnut and that’s where Krispy Kreme comes in. The brand recently announced the arrival of their pumpkin spice menu, including the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and their Pumpkin Spice Latte.

“It’s August and we’re all ready for pumpkin spice, somehow. So, we’re bringing back the classics you’re craving,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer. “Our fans want their Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Latte right now, and we’re here for it. Stay tuned though, we’re not done spicing up the season.”

Dunkin’ Spiked

Looking for something a little stronger? Dunkin’ Spiked is rolling out the first-ever limited seasonal offering in their Dunkin’ Spiked line, the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte.

According to Dunkin’, the new Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is a “buzz-worthy twist” on the classic Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte and is a rich, creamy decadent drink with the perfect balance of sweet pumpkin, vanilla, and fall spice flavors. It’s said to be best enjoyed straight from the can or poured over ice and topped with whipped cream. The drink has a 6 percent ABV and is crafted with real coffee, pumpkin spice flavor, and a non-dairy creamer described as being both vegan and lactose-intolerant friendly. It’s available in 4-packs of 12-oz cans and will be available for a limited time anywhere you can get Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees starting in August. Yes, you do have to be 21+ to purchase.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven was among the first to roll out pumpkin spice and fall this year with their fall offerings, but they also shook things up in a major way with the debut of the first of its kind Pumpkin Spice Slurpee. According to the brand, the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee is unlike anything fans have had before and features the flavors of pumpkin and cinnamon spice swirled together as an ice-cold Slurpee drink. However, the new twist on the iconic beverage is available only to certain customers — specifically, the beverage is available at just five select 7-Eleven and Speedway locations in Texas, Ohio, California, and New York. The specific locations are as follows but fans will want to act fast as the treat is available only while supplies last: 3200 Hackberry Rd, Irving, Texas, 5530 Valley Blvd, Los Angeles, California, 2030 A West 8th St, Los Angeles, California, 82 Greenwich St. New York, New York, and 90 N Xenia Dr, Enon, Ohio.

Coffee mate

If you don’t feel like going out for coffee, Coffee mate has a full fall lineup that lets you bring the fall coffee experience to your own home. New this season are Coffee mate’s Pumpkin Spice Flavored Iced Coffee and Peppermint Mocha Flavored Iced Coffee. They’re joined by some new creamer flavors: Caramel Apple Crisp, Zero Sugar White Chocolate Peppermint, and KIT KAT Flavored creamer.

There are also several fan-favorite returning flavors as well. Coming back this fall are Coffee mate’s Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer, Peppermint Mocha Flavored Creamer, and Nestle Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Creamer. All of the seasonal offerings are hitting store shelves nationwide now for a limited time.