Hugh Jackman Beats Ryan Reynolds in Sam's Club Contest, Shares Hilarious Victory Video

The latest chapter of the Hugh Jackman vs. Ryan Reynolds feud has seen the two stars using their popular drink brands to duke it out over at Sam's Club stores. That is as strange a sentence to type as it is to read, don't worry, but it's true nonetheless. Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee and Reynolds' Aviation Gin have been locked in a sales war at Sam's Club retailers, all in support of charities The Laughing Man Foundation and The Sick Kids Foundation. On Monday, Sam's Club CEO Kath McLay announced that Jackman officially won the sales competition. Hijinks ensued.

Both Jackman and Reynolds shared a video of the announcement, which begins with McLay explaining the competition and announcing Jackman as the winner. She calls the former Wolverine actor to break the good news and he asks if she has yet to inform Reynolds. She hasn't, and Jackman explains that he will handle the bad news for her, since she's done enough hard work.

Quite literally, I have a legal obligation to post this. pic.twitter.com/xq8q7ZXvb4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 21, 2020

The conversation between Jackman and Reynolds doesn't last very long, and it certainly doesn't go in Reynolds' favor. Jackman calls Reynolds (listed as "Bryan" in his contacts) gives him a straight-forward message.

"You lost the Sam's Club thing," Jackman explains. "I won. Everyone hates you. Bye!"

Thank you, @SamsClub CEO Kath McLay. The REAL winner of the feud is @sickkids Foundation and @laughingmanco Foundation. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 21, 2020

When sharing the video, Reynolds simply included the message, "Quite literally, I have a legal obligation to post this." He followed up that tweet with a message saying that the Laughing Man Foundation and Sick Kids Foundation were the real winners in the feud, regardless of the outcome.

The tweet from Jackman stated, "I won. He lost," making it clear to everyone out there that he defeated Reynolds in the competition. Jackman replied to one of Reynolds' tweets about the competition and said, "You are gracious in defeat. It's a start."

Even though Jackman won, both the Laughing Man Foundation and Sick Kids Foundation earned money thanks to the competition.