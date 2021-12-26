Hugh Jackman Trends After He Thanks Understudies And Swings During Music Man Performance

Hugh Jackman is best known for playing Wolverine, but he also has a huge history with Broadway. Before the pandemic, Jackman was scheduled to star in The Music Man in New York. Previews were originally supposed to begin last September with the official opening night set for October 15th, 2020. However, all Broadway performances were pushed back, and The Music Man ended up having its first preview on December 20th of this year. Unfortunately, Jackman’s co-star Sutton Foster tested positive for COVID, so her understudy, Kathy Voytko, had to go on at the last minute this week. After the performance, Jackman gave a speech about the importance of swings and understudies, and Twitter is loving him for it.

“My amazing friend @KathyVoytko went on with NO rehearsal for Sutton Foster last night in The Music Man. Thank you, @RealHughJackman for this speech. Understudies are heros and should be paid respect every day,” @ThePamelaBob tweeted. The post includes Jackman’s speech where he explains that Voytko was prepared to play eight different roles in the show, and didn’t have her first rehearsal until mere hours before the performance. You can watch his speech below:

https://twitter.com/ThePamelaBob/status/1474385571543924741?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Jackman’s lovely speech has caused him to become a trending topic on Twitter with people praising his kindness. You can read some of the tweets in his honor below…

