Monster Alligator Spotted During Tropical Storm Eta Inspires Jurassic Park Jokes

As Tropical Storm Eta has seen Florida residents taking shelter from the torrential downpour and intense winds, some Florida residents have been spotted on the move from one location to another, which includes a massive alligator in Naples. Seeing an alligator on a stroll isn't an entirely shocking sight for residents to see, as they frequent a number of highly populated areas, but the sheer size of this recently spotted behemoth has left the internet shocked, giving them the relief that they're holed up indoors as gigantic creatures are roaming local hotspots. You can check out photos of the impressive alligator below.

HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! 🐊👀 Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020

While the largest alligator on record comes in at nearly 16 feet long, some reports have claimed that witnesses have spotted alligators that are closer to 20 feet in length, though these reports are unconfirmed. Crocodiles, meanwhile, regularly surpass the mass of alligators, with one of the largest recorded being over 20 feet long.

Understandably, photos of the creature have caused the internet to feel as though they're trapped in a real-life Jurassic Park. Scroll down to see what the internet has to say about the impressive creature.