Monster Alligator Spotted During Tropical Storm Eta Inspires Jurassic Park Jokes
As Tropical Storm Eta has seen Florida residents taking shelter from the torrential downpour and intense winds, some Florida residents have been spotted on the move from one location to another, which includes a massive alligator in Naples. Seeing an alligator on a stroll isn't an entirely shocking sight for residents to see, as they frequent a number of highly populated areas, but the sheer size of this recently spotted behemoth has left the internet shocked, giving them the relief that they're holed up indoors as gigantic creatures are roaming local hotspots. You can check out photos of the impressive alligator below.
HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! 🐊👀 Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020
While the largest alligator on record comes in at nearly 16 feet long, some reports have claimed that witnesses have spotted alligators that are closer to 20 feet in length, though these reports are unconfirmed. Crocodiles, meanwhile, regularly surpass the mass of alligators, with one of the largest recorded being over 20 feet long.
Understandably, photos of the creature have caused the internet to feel as though they're trapped in a real-life Jurassic Park. Scroll down to see what the internet has to say about the impressive creature.
It's Real
Jurassic Park is real and it’s in Florida https://t.co/gDhaIlMkQd— 💀Heels Pops Chairshots💀 (@Hpc2sweet) November 12, 2020
Holy Gator
HOLY GATOR🐊: take a look at this massive gator walking through Valencia Golf Course in Naples. He looks like he belongs in Jurassic park!
📸: Tyler Stolting pic.twitter.com/skr3Du9EBQ— Nicolette Perdomo (@NickiPerdomo) November 12, 2020
One Small Step
just one mutation away we'll find ourselves in jurassic park https://t.co/TQqeoN4s0I— ᴮᴱky✜⁷ (@soulsnoir) November 12, 2020
Skip It
Not now 2020. Let’s skip the Jurassic Park saga please. https://t.co/kdE1DkB37a— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) November 12, 2020
Definite Dinosaur
That’s not a gator, that’s a dinosaur. Trust me on this, I’ve watched every Jurassic Park movie multiple times. I’m pretty much a paleontologist. https://t.co/DriK3qiruE— Rilee Harrison (@RilezTweetsEsq) November 12, 2020
Fence Repairs
Jurassic Park obviously needs to upgrade their electric fence.— Mr.Color (@loscoloridos) November 12, 2020
pic.twitter.com/YO5ztWEjtj
New Species
Look, it’s the Twentitwentisauraus from Jurassic Park.— Akiva Elefant (@AkivaElefant) November 12, 2020
pic.twitter.com/l7iwJRoJst
Unexpected 2020
Who had Florida turning into a real life Jurassic Park on their 2020 Bingo Card? 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/MsZnrmtM4X— ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇ sᴛᴀʀs ✨ (@___iSLAYED) November 12, 2020
Bye Florida
Jurassic Park-sized gators in Florida?! pic.twitter.com/pt4HRJMGk2— BRUCE (@bruce__kush) November 12, 2020
Looks Familiar
I know everyone's talking about how this gator is from Jurassic Park, but I'd just like to say there's a movie from 1980 specifically about this exact scenario. pic.twitter.com/79PYpGB00M— algernon97 (@algernon972) November 12, 2020