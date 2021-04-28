Independence Day Star Randy Quaid Says He Might Run For Governor Of California

✖

Following the news that former Olympian and reality-show participant Caitlyn Jenner was filing to run for Governor in California they might have some competition. Former actor and current online troll Randy Quaid has announced he's considering also running for the position. Gavin Newsom, the current governor of the golden state, is potentially facing a recall election later this year. Tweeting his consideration, Quaid wrote: "I’m seriously considering running for governor. The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state. #RandyQuaid4CAGOV"

One reason that Quaid would perhaps like to focus on "prosecutorial corruption" in the state is that he currently has a warrant out for his arrest there. According to TMZ, Quaid and his wife are wanted in Santa Barbara after failing to appear at a court hearing in 2010 related to a felony burglary case. You may recall that the pair fled to Canada after and were apparently arrested in 2015 after trying to sneak back into the country on the Vermont border but weren't extradited back to California. The outlet notes that "the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office tells us the case and the warrants for their arrests are still active."

I’m seriously considering running for governor. The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state. #RandyQuaid4CAGOV — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 27, 2021

This all begs the question how Quaid would run for office if he's currently wanted by authorities there, but frankly stranger things have happened.

Jenner on the other hand has already filed their paperwork to run for office in the state, writing in their announcement: "California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

For anyone that thinks Jenner doesnt' stand a chance, take it from former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose initial running for office was also mocked ahead of his two terms in office.

"Well, you know, anyone has a chance," Schwarzenegger said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I think that the people are dissatisfied with what is going on here in California and I hope that as many people as possible are jumping into the race and going for it."

Quaid may not make it onto the ballet but he could still