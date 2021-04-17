Arnold Schwarzenegger Says His Famous One-Liners All the Time and His Kids Hate It

✖

Arnold Schwarzenegger has accumulated quite a few well-known catchphrases over his career. In fact, it's hard to find a film in Schwarzenegger's credits that hasn't given him some seriously memorable lines, though "Hasta la vista, baby" from Terminator 2: Judgment Day and "I'll be back" from The Terminator might be two of the best known and loved. Loved by everyone except Schwarzenegger's children, it seems. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show (via CinemaBlend), his son Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed that the elder Schwarzenegger does indeed use his infamous one-liners regularly, much to his chagrin.

"Everybody asks that," Patrick told Clarkson. "They're like, 'Does your dad always say his one-liners?' I'm like 'All the time.'...He'll turn back and say, 'I'll be back.' I'm like, 'Dad, really?'... Sometimes a little kid, like a six-year-old, the dad will kind of shove the kid to go get an autograph from my dad or something. The kid probably has no idea who my dad is and goes up and asks for something and my dad will scream one of the one-liners at him, and the kid is like, 'What? I don't know what that is.'"

As for Patrick, he is also an actor, most recently appearing in the recently-released Moxie on Netflix and he's set to appear in Amazon Prime's upcoming series The Terminal List which also stars his brother-in-law, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt along with Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Riley Keough. The series follows James Reece (played by Pratt) a Navy SEAL who returns home with conflicting memories of the event in which his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. When new information comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him endangering his life and the lives of those he loves.

The Terminal List is set to be written by David DiGilio who previously created ABC's Traveler and has most recently worked as both a writer and executive producer for Paramount Plus' Strange Angel. DiGilio will also executive produce The Terminal List. The drama will be produced by Amazon Studios along with MRC TV and Civic Center Media, the latter two of which were also behind HBO's Stephen King adaptation The Outsider. MRC currently produces Netflix's Ozark and has previously produced House of Cards. Author Jack Carr serves as an executive producer along with Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Invisible Productions. Fuqua serves as an executive producer through Fuqua Films.

What do you think about Arnold Schwarzenegger using his famous one-liners and annoying his kids in the process? Do you have a favorite Schwarzenegger catchphrase? ? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments!