It’s Friday The 13th And The Internet Is Freaking Out

With a global pandemic shaking the financial markets and a military escalation between the U.S. […]

By

With a global pandemic shaking the financial markets and a military escalation between the U.S. and Iran, this has been quite a week — so it is not surprising that people are freaking out. Of course, the fact that the work week draws to a close on Friday the 13th is some next-level irony, so kudos to whatever cosmic force made that call. As you might expect, there are a fair number of people on social media — both serious and joking — who have quite a lot more to say today than they would about a “normal” Friday the 13th when it didn’t seem everything was already on fire.

Even with most of the good movies cancelled, the CDC advising people to avoid crowds, and more or less every professional sport taking some time out, there’s still some fun stuff to do — even if it’s just cruising through Twitter and finding the endless sea of Jason Voorhees jokes.

You can check out some of the best tweets below.

Jason got it right

Just play it cool.

Nobody needed this

This person is all of us.

It’s always been Friday the 13th

Never tell me the odds

We got a comedian over here.

Somebody somewhere might be having an even worse week

I mean…at least he has a plan.

Oh, man, and it’s the first one of the decade.

Just try not to think of what the next one will be.

