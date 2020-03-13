It’s Friday The 13th And The Internet Is Freaking Out

With a global pandemic shaking the financial markets and a military escalation between the U.S. and Iran, this has been quite a week — so it is not surprising that people are freaking out. Of course, the fact that the work week draws to a close on Friday the 13th is some next-level irony, so kudos to whatever cosmic force made that call. As you might expect, there are a fair number of people on social media — both serious and joking — who have quite a lot more to say today than they would about a “normal” Friday the 13th when it didn’t seem everything was already on fire.

Even with most of the good movies cancelled, the CDC advising people to avoid crowds, and more or less every professional sport taking some time out, there’s still some fun stuff to do — even if it’s just cruising through Twitter and finding the endless sea of Jason Voorhees jokes.

You can check out some of the best tweets below.

Jason got it right

FRIDAY THE 13TH 2020



Jason walks out of the lake.



There is no one anywhere to kill.



Finally sees one person. Jason walks up to kill him, machete raised. Guy points at Jason and says



“The mask is a good idea.”



Jason lowers machete. He is finally understood. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) March 13, 2020

Just play it cool.

oh hey it’s friday the 13th! spooky! anything weird going on? — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) March 13, 2020

Nobody needed this

Didn’t want today to be a Friday the 13th.. — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) March 13, 2020

This person is all of us.

the absolute audacity of march to have a Friday the 13th on top of all this bullshit — Ali A Olomi (@aaolomi) March 13, 2020

It’s always been Friday the 13th

Remember when it was #FridayThe13th but nobody cared that it was Friday the 13th because it feels like we’ve been living a Friday the 13th for two weeks? — Ilana Keller (@IlanaKeller) March 13, 2020

Never tell me the odds

It’s Friday the 13th today which means between serial killers and the corona virus you have about a 78% chance of dying today — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) March 13, 2020

We got a comedian over here.

It’s Friday the 13th. I want to be very careful today so nothing bad happens. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) March 13, 2020

Somebody somewhere might be having an even worse week

#HubbleFriday In true Friday the 13th style, a star appears to have been torn apart and devoured by a ravenous supermassive black hole at the center of spiral galaxy NGC 1589. Hubble is investigating the alleged cosmic crime: https://t.co/EIhoDcw2vT pic.twitter.com/rb26OluNbU — Hubble (@NASAHubble) March 13, 2020

I mean…at least he has a plan.

In honor of Friday the 13th, I too will be horny & get murdered in an abandoned summer camp. — Doth (@DothTheDoth) March 13, 2020

Oh, man, and it’s the first one of the decade.

Just try not to think of what the next one will be.