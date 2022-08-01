Jack in the Box Makes Mark Hamill the Face of the Franchise

Before he became a household name thanks to the Star Wars franchise, Mark Hamill worked at a Jack in the Box while waiting to get his big Hollywood break. Decades later, the fast-food restaurant has brought the actor on board as the face of an intensive new marketing campaign.

Monday, Jack in the Box revealed the first pieces of marketing collateral announced Hamill acting alongside the chain's iconic mascot. The chain's also releasing a limited-edition comic book retelling Hamill's history with the company, which will be released later this month. Fans of the actor can expect to see Hamill appear in Jack in the Box commercials across television, digital, and social media platforms.

"I was always trying to find the theatrical aspects of it. I actually worked right down the street here at Jack in the Box and I was in the back all the time, making shakes and minding the grill,' Hamill once told James Corden of his Jack in the Box gig. "I always aspired to work the window, the drive-thru. And the one chance I had at it, it never occurred to me not to be in character as the Jack in the Box clown."

He added, "He told me to go home and never come back. Yeah, I got fired. Fired for being in character."

In addition to Hamill's new gig, Jack in the Box also announced two favorites will soon return to menus at locations around the country. Spicy chicken strips will be available in two, three, or eight-piece boxes while French Toast Sticks will be available in either a three-pack or six-pack.

The chicken strips will start at $5 dependent on location while the french toast sticks can be bought in packages beginning at $2.