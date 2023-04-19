Jake Gyllenhaal Lived at Jamie Lee Curtis' House During the Pandemic

It's no secret that Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis are close. Previously, the Halloween star referred to herself as the Marvel alum's "celebrity godmother." She told Entertainment Weekly back in 2018, "Jake and I have been friends since he was a young boy." The duo recently attended the premiere of Gyllenhaal's new movie, The Covenant, and revealed to PEOPLE that they lived next to each other during lockdown at the height of the pandemic.

"We've just gotten to know each other," Curtis shared. "He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne [Cadieu] lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute." She added, "He made a lot of sourdough bread, a lot." Curtis explained that it was "very good." "So singing, acting, sourdough," Curtis continued. "And he did that test where you do a handstand against the wall and take your shirt off and put it back on."

"I am still eating sourdough," Gyllenhaal revealed. "Yes. I haven't stopped. Even though we're out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough."

Curtis also revealed some advice she's given Gyllenhaal in the past: "I sort of looked at him and said, 'I've done this for a long time. You're just starting. There may be things your parents don't have the experience, strength, and hope that I do. Please use that if you need to.'"

What Is The Covenant About?

Directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies, Guy Ritchie's The Covenant follows the story of US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean efforts to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban can hunt them down. Ritchie also produced the feature alongside Ivan Atkinson, John Friedberg, and Josh Berger.

"What I loved about John Kinley is he's a good man," Gyllenhaal revealed in the official press notes for the feature film. "Over the past number of years, I've tended to move towards characters people would define as 'complex' in how they walk the line between good and bad. I don't know if I fully believe in that. I think, we are all very complex, very fascinating human beings put in many different trying circumstances. To me, John Kinley is a character who, through those trials, pulls out morality and humanity, despite himself."

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant will be released exclusively in movie theaters on April 21.