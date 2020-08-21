Jake Paul Shooting Music Video Based on FBI Raiding His Home

✖

Jake Paul is shooting a music video based on the FBI raiding his home. This news comes courtesy of TMZ who got their hands on some casting calls for FBI agents and paparazzi. It should surprise no one that the infamous YouTuber would try to make the best of this situation and turn it into views. When law enforcement took all those weapons out of the mansion, you had to figure that some kind of video was coming down the pipe at some point. As it stands now, there have been no updates on any further charges from the raid. In his personal statement afterward, Paul talked about the investigation and managed to mention his upcoming boxing match with former Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson.

"I've been trying to connect with you guys, and give you a little update on a lot of things going on in my life, personally, the boxing stuff, and all that. So, just to clarify things and set the record straight: the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened and it's an investigation. There are rumors of it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character, and the s**t people are making up is absolutely absurd."

"With that being said, when I become aware of someone around me who is doing malicious things they are immediately cut out of my life. I don't put up with bulls**t. I don't surround myself with bad people. And if someone does something bad, they will be removed from my life. My goal right now is to continue to focus on myself, boxing, and music."

When the looting video that started all this media attention surfaced, the YouTuber also put out a statement stating his position on the protests.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," Paul said in a tweet. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona. We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging. I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law.”

