FBI Reveals Reason for Jake Paul Mansion Raid

The FBI is clarifying how the raid of Jake Paul’s mansion connects to the popular YouTuber’s part in the George Floyd protests. Earlier this year, fans saw the Internet celebrity destroying property and streaming the scene in Scottsdale’s Fashion Square. Well the FBI is telling TMZ that today’s raid of Paul’s house is a direct result of that video. "The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May, 2020,” The bureau explained to the publication. This comes as the latest in a bizarre series of stunts for the viral star. He was scheduled to box former NBA star Nate Robinson in one of the former Disney Channel star’s now-normal contests.

When Paul’s Calabasas mansion was raided today, authorities found multiple guns and confiscated them. Pictures from local media show multiple shotguns and rifles being carried out by officers on tape. Richard Schonfeld, Paul’s attorney, told TMZ, “We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake's Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state. We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation."

The YouTube star also posted on Twitter when he was charged for his part in the looting. “We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything that we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging. I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.”

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins spoke out about Paul’s part of the alleged looting incident earlier this year.

"Bro, he made this statement like 'I was just trying to show support, shed light bring awareness. Logan Paul (Jake's brother) actually had a really good take on his podcast and the clip went viral. And Jake had his opportunity, bro,” Ninja said. “All he had to do was just peacefully protest, record it, spread awareness, and be positive. Not act like a f*****g j*****s, and just upload it to YouTube. But instead, he pulls a classic Jake Paul, and records the looting and the rioting."

Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

