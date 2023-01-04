James "Buster" Corley, Dave & Busters Co-Founder, Dies at 72

James "Buster" Corley, one of the two namesake founders of Dave & Buster's, has died. Monday, the entrepreneur was found at his Dallas-area residence suffering from an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to authorities. After being discovered, Corley was taken to a local hospital where he then died. He was 72.

According to a statement released by his family, Corley suffered a stroke last year that caused "severe damage" to much of his brain. "Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain," Corley's daughter Kate Corley said through a statement (via WFAA). "The family asks for privacy during this time."

The "eatertainment" chain also released a statement, praising their founder's work with the outfit.

"His pioneering spirit and steadfast belief that 'everybody is somebody' set the foundation for bringing food and games to millions of Dave & Buster's guests over the past 40 years," the statement reads. "Buster's passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures."

The first Dave & Buster's location was opened by Corley and David Corriveau in Dallas in 1982. Since then, the chain has grown to over 140 locations stationed around the country. Corriveau died in 2015 at the age of 63.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, a toll-free number which is staffed 24/7.