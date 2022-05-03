Jared Padalecki Car Crash Details Revealed, Tesla Hurled Over Wall Into Utility Pole

✖

More details have emerged about the traffic accident that left Walker star Jared Padalecki injured in Texas last month. An accident report obtained by TMZ indicates that Padalecki's cousin Jeremy Padalecki was speeding and took a left turn too hard, jumping over a concrete retaining wall and hitting a steel utility pole head-on. Jeremy Padalecki, who was ticketed for speeding, apparently sustained the worst injuries of the four people in the car. The other two passengers have not been identified. News of the accident found its way out into the wider world when Jensen Ackles revealed that Padalecki was missing a Supernatural convention due to injuries sustained in the wreck.

"He was in a very bad car accident," Ackles told fans at the time. "He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive."

"Not only that, but he's home recovering, which the fact that he's not even in a hospital right now is like blowing my mind because I saw the car," Ackles continued.

You can see the Texas Department of Transportation's diagram of the crash (via TMZ) below.

After fans started to wonder how bad the injuries were, Padalecki took to social media to let everyone know that he appreciates their concern, and to reassure fans that he is on the mend. He plans to resume filming soon.

Padalecki wrote, "Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone #SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF"

You can read the official synopsis for Walker, in which Padalecki stars and serves as an executive producer, below. The series' second season is currrently airing on The CW.

Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural"), has at last reintegrated into his role in family life on the ranch. However, just as life seems to be getting back to normal, the Hatfields to the Walkers' McCoys return to the vacant Ranch next door, exhuming memories of a trauma shared between the families from Walker's childhood: The inscrutable matriarch, Gale Davidson (Paula Marshall, "Euphoria"); Walker's childhood love and Travis County's newest DA, Denise Davidson (Amara Zaragoza, "Strange Angel"); and Denise's husband with a shady past and a short fuse, Dan Davidson (Dave Annable, "Yellowstone").

