Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Had No Idea Olivia Wilde Would Be Served at CinemaCon

✖

A strange situation briefly unfolded at CinemaCon 2022 this week in Las Vegas when Olivia Wilde was handed an envelope of papers while on the stage talking about her new film Don't Worry Darling. Someone from the crowd slipped the envelope onto the stage and Wilde continued on with her presentation after checking its contents. It was revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Wilde was being served with papers related to child custody from ex-partner Jason Sudeikis.

According to a new update from TMZ, Sudeikis had no idea that Wilde would be served the papers while on the stage presenting her new film, which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," a source close to the Ted Lasso star reportedly told TMZ.

Wilde and Sudeikis were together for nearly a decade, beginning their relationship in 2011 and splitting up in 2020. During the relationship, the couple had two children together: Otis, born in 2014, and Daisy, born in 2016. The envelope that Wilde received during her CinemaCon presentation reportedly has to do with the shared custody of the two children.

Wilde presented some of the first information about her movie Don't Worry Darling, which is a psychological thriller about a housewife in the 1950s.

"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want," Wilde said while describing Don't Worry Darling. "Not just material, tangible things… like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful."

"What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what's right?" she asked. "Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve you?"

Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23rd.