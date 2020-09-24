Jay & Silent Bob Get Old: Kevin Smith Writes Touching Post About Jason Mewes

✖️

Over the weekend, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes paid a visit to Red Bank, the town in New Jersey that saw the beginning of their friendship back in the early '90s. Since then, the two men have made many movies and projects together and are known best for their onscreen characters, Jay and Silent Bob. Ten years ago, they started the Jay & Silent Bob Get Old podcast together as a way to help Mewes stay sober. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Smith and talked about how things have changed for the show now that Mewes has been sober a decade. In a recent Instagram post, Smith repeated some of the sentiments and wrote kind words about his friend.

"Thanks to all who came out to see us and thanks to anyone who listened to the show over the last decade. The idea of Get Old was to give #JasonMewes a reason to stay sober by making him accountable to his audience. Over the last 10 years, you’ve not only helped him stay sober - by attending our sold-out shows, you gave him a living and helped buy his house! And while @loganleemewes is now his primary source of sobriety strength, it was all those Get Old shows that kept him on the road to recovery in the early days. So thank you for helping my friend save himself by lending him your ears all these years!"

"Massive thanks to the unsung secret star of the long-running #jayandsilentbobgetold podcast, @jordanmonsanto - who has put us in front of audiences all around the world while putting up with Jay’s endless anecdotes about their sex life! But the biggest thanks go to the one and only #jaymewes himself! Look at everything we’ve been able to do for the last decade - all because you got that monkey off your back. You’re my hero, sir - and your example helped me save my own life when my heart had other ideas. It’s been fun standing next to you in movies for 26 years, but It’s been a joy sitting beside for the last decade as we would Get Old! Every saga has an ending - but I’m hoping the story of our friendship lasts a lifetime!" You can check out the full post below:



Back in July, Smith celebrated Mewes' official ten years of sobriety by saying, "It’s been an excellent decade in which we both grew closer because Jay made the choice to keep it clean. It’s hard governing your habits but Jay does it daily now - and because he does, he makes our lives fun and profitable!"

You can listen to Jay & Silent Bob Get Old here.