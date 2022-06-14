✖

Jennifer Hudson has officially reached EGOT status. On Sunday night, A Strange Loop won the Tony award for best musical and with Hudson serving as a producer, the win netted her the final component of the coveted status. Hudson has previously won an Oscar, a Daytime Emmy, and a Grammy as well. Hudson is the youngest ever female identifying EGOT winner as well as the third youngest overall. She is also the third-ever Black EGOT winner, after John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg. With Hudson's win, there are now 17 EGOT winners overall.

Hudson made her first step toward the coveted EGOT status with her 2007 best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls. She then followed that up with not one but two Grammys — best R&B album in 2009 and best musical theater album for The Color Purple in 2017. In 2021, she won the Emmy portion of things with a Daytime Emmy for the animated short Baba Yag which she co-produced and helped voice.

"I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy," Hudson joked to People in 2020. "So, I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it'll give me good luck and I'll win, like my good luck charms."

A Strange Loop is a meta musical from Michael R. Jackson. It tells the story of a Black, queer man named Usher who is writing his first musical and, in the process, has to deal with the voices in his head that stand in his way. In addition to Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Marc Platt, Megan Ellison, Don Cheadle, Frank Marshall, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling, and Billy Porter also served as producers. A Strange Loop also won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. A Strange Loop was up against five other productions for the Best Musical Tony Award: Girl From The North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square, and Six: The Musical.

H/T: The Hollywood Reporter

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)